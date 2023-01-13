NUJ seeks partnership with NAN office in Sokoto

The Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, Alhaji Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, solicited robust partnership with the just established News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sokoto Zonal Office.

He made the call when he led six chairmen of NUJ chapels in the state on a solidarity and congratulatory visit to the zonal office in Sokoto.

He described the appointment of Malam Habibu Harisu as the Zonal Manager as well deserved and assured of the union’s support and harmonious working relationship.

Safiyal-Magori was accompanied by the chapel chairmen of Rima Radio, Rima Television, The Path Newspaper, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ministry of Information, Vision FM and Correspondents Chapel to congratulate Harisu and NAN on the development.

Safiyal-Magori urged the zonal Manager to entrench NAN tentacles on enhancing coverage of the states, noting, ”’with NAN’s expertise, wider coverage and qualitative contents, development will be bolstered.”

He enjoined members of staff of NAN to continue displaying a high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty as the agency was being recognised globally.

Responding, Harisu thanked the NUJ Chairman and those of the chapels for the solidarity visit.

Harisu said the new offices were established to further enhance NAN’s operations, adding that, Sokoto zonal office comprises Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

He solicited for increased working relationships from media outfits as they were NAN clients in building people ‘s confidence in the states.

“In line with the agency’s objectives, NAN ensures truthful and fair reportage without prejudice to public and national interest at all times.

“We need to promote harmonious relationships among different groups of people as the Federal Government is doing the best in uplifting peoples lives and infrastructural development at all levels, ” Harisu said.

The Zonal Manager also assured that NAN operations would always promote peace among citizens, safeguard nation’s integrity and facilitate developmental journalism to fast track implementation of government policies and programmes.

”Our news items must be honest and fair, and not jeopardise peace and harmony in the states and country at large,” he said.

Harisu added that the agency had decentralised its organisational structure with the establishment of six additional zonal offices for administrative convenience, effectiveness and increased coverage.

The new zones are: Akure, Owerri, Asaba, Maiduguri, Minna and Sokoto, while the six old zonal offices are: Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Kaduna and Jos. NAN