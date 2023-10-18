NUJ Press Week: Oyo Council members organise fitness walk

Members of the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has organised a fitness walk as part of activities of their 2023 Press Week.

The theme is: “Nigerian Economy: Reimaging Education System for the Fifth Industrial Revolution”.

Day Three’s activities Wednesday, aside from the fitness walk, also included indoor sports activities such as table tennis, Ludo, “Ayo Olopon” and draught competitions.

Speaking after the fitness walk, Chairman of the Oyo State NUJ Council, Ademola Babalola, appreciated the immediate-past Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare, for sponsoring the event.

He disclosed that Dare had provided the participants in the event with tee-shirts in order to enjoy the walk.

Babalola said the Council’s members who participated in the programme have shown friendship and a resilient capacity during the walk which lasted for almost two hours.

“We have been on the roads of Ibadan city to tell the public that the journalists in Oyo State are very fit, and we have what it takes to change the narrative for the better in Nigeria.

“Having gone round the city of Ibadan, the people of Oyo State are now aware that indeed there is a Press Week celebration by journalists in Oyo State,” he said.

Babalola then enjoined journalists in the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and continue to love each other and also show appreciation to one another.

He urged them to keep doing the great job they have been doing in helping to shape the society for the better.

Reflecting on the state of the Nigerian nation, Babalola noted that the majority of Nigerians were not happy with the economic downturn in the country.

“Our people are suffering, our people are hurting, and many people are not happy. Many parents cannot afford to pay their children’s school fees. It’s so unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this mess.

“That is why the theme for this year’s Oyo State NUJ Council Press Week celebration is anchored on the Nigerian economy.

”We are with this trying to use the education sector to navigate this problem of economic downturn in Nigeria,” the Council Chairman said.