The President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, has urged members of the Lagos State Council of the body to collaborate and build a formidable platform in order to make the union stronger.

Isiguzo made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikwe’s International Airport on Friday in Abuja.

He, however, commended the steps taken by the defeated contestants as they congratulated the victors in the keenly contested elections, which held on November 26.

He said: “I wish the officials in Lagos the best of luck as they pilot the affairs of the union in the next three years.

“Election has been conducted in Lagos and went smoothly.

“We followed the rules to the letter.

“Some people felt they needed to continue doing things the way they used to do it.

“The fact that you have been doing the wrong things for a million years does not make it the right thing.

“And we insisted that we must do things the way it needed to be done.

“That is exactly what we did in Lagos.

“Sadly, election was delayed for about three times, but I am happy that at the end of the day, the election took place under good atmosphere.

“Those that could not make it had congratulated those that won.

“Yes, they had a lot of noise, in the buildup to the election, it is expected, but at the end of the day, what makes us unique is the fact we accepted the outcome of the election and made progress.”

He urged members to collaborate and take the Lagos State chapter to take it to enviable heights.

Isiguzo also warned members against negative use of Social Media, which he said could destroy the image of the union.

Isiguzo commended the elected Chairman of the union in Lagos State, Adeleye Ajayi, who Deputy is also a Editor-in-Chief in the News Agency of Nigeria, for starting on a new note by preaching peace and collective responsibility for members.

NAN.