NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, emerges CAJ president

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, has emerged as the new President of Congress of African Journalists.

The NUJ president replaces Alexandre Niyungeko of Burundi, who stepped down to pursue other commitments.

The Governing Council of the Congress in a meeting held online on September 21, 2022 unanimously voted to elect the NUJ president as it next leader.

It would be recalled that the NUJ on June 23, 2020 hosted a meeting online of some African countries where CAJ was launched to address the issues affecting journalists on the continent, promote shared values and uphold The Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.

CAJ was formally registered in Kenya and the headquarters is located in Nairobi.

The new President expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the confidence and trust reposed in him and promised to work assiduously for the success of CAJ.

He also thanked the Kenya Correspondents Association for facilitating the registration of the continental body in Kenya and commended the enormous support of Gabriel Baglo and Shuaibu Usman Leman, the consultants to CAJ for their Technical Assistance and support.