The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has ordered its members to boycott a press conference planned for a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the state.

The Chapter said this in a statement on Friday.

It said no journalist should attend any activity organised by Fani-Kayode in the state.

The former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2019 election had announced his arrival in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

This came two days after Fani-Kayode called a journalist “stupid” for asking him a question at a press conference after his tour of Cross River State.

The ex-Minister, who began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the PDP, in July, visited Cross River State last week.

At a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust, had asked a question about who was bankrolling Fani-Kayode’s trips across the country.

But rather than answer the question, the former Minister threw caution and decorum away, insulting the journalist and bragging about his past, a development that has called to question the very past he bragged about.

He said: “I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are.

“Don’t ever talk to me like that.

“Who do you think you’re talking to?

“Bankroll who?

“You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how?

“You have a small mind, a very small mind.

“Don’t judge me by your own standards.”