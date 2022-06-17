NUJ, NAN chapel elects new executives

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja chapel Friday elected officials to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

The officials elected include Collins Yakubu-Hammer as Chairman, Magdalene Ukuedujor as Vice Chairman, Ikenna Uwadileke as Secretary and Funmi Adeyemi as Assistant Secretary.

Others are George Aderogba, Financial Secretary, Ijeoma Okigbo as Treasurer and Perpetua Onuegbu as Auditor.

Though they were all elected unopposed, nonetheless, 60 members casted their votes for them.

Speaking shortly after the election, the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Mr Emmanuel Afonne said all the contestants got the required votes and were duly returned.

“We have a total of 60 accredited voters. Yakubu-Hammer got 58 votes, Ukuedujor got 57 votes, Uwadileke got 56, and Adeyemi got 57 votes.

“Also, while Aderogba got 50 votes, Onuegbu got 55 votes and Okigbo got 56.

“We want to thank all members for abiding by the rules of the process. Though, some people tried to truncate the process, but we are happy that it has been resolved.

“We also want to thank the FCT Council for giving us the direction and support to conduct the chapel election,” Afonne said.

The Chairman elect, Yakubu-Hammer promised to run an open door policy where everyone would be carried along.

He said he would continue with the agitation for the restructuring of NAN that would enhance career progression and job satisfaction, adding that welfare and capacity building for members would be his priority.

“We are going to put in efforts to secure training opportunities to build the capacity of members especially on election coverage and effective reportage.

“We shall also look into the issue of group insurance policy of the Federal Government with the aim of ensuring that each and every staff benefit.

“We shall do everything possible to enhance a harmonious relationship with management and also checkmate any form of impunity against our members and the editorial department,” Yakubu-Hammer said.

Speaking, the Chairman of NUJ, FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr Osaretin Osadebamwen congratulated the elected officials.

“We at the council are happy with the electoral process. So, it is time to hit the ground running.

” I am happy to see the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Silas Nwoha and other senior editors participating in this process. I commend you all.

“To the Exco, the responsibility is light and heavy. Light when there is transparency and you carry everybody along, but heavy when people keep asking for clarification.

“Be open and transparent. Don’t take transparency and the votes of the members for granted,” Ogbeche said.

In his speech, Nwoha thanked the FCT Council for coming to monitor the process.

He said solidarity was the mother of collective success and achievements, adding that if not for the NUJ, NAN would not have come this far in the labour union struggle.

“Everyone in NAN now knows that the NUJ is behind all of us to enhance career process and progression. Solidarity, oneness and collective efforts for remarkable achievement cannot be over emphasized.

“To the elected executives of NUJ, NAN Chapel, continue to do well for the interest of all your members in Abuja and those in the states,” Nwoha said.