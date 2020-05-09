The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Council has commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the N500,000 support to the family of the late Guardian Correspondent, Eric Meya.

Meya died on April 29 this year at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a brief illness.

Presenting the money to the Chairman of the Council on Saturday, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the gesture was to enable the family arrange a befitting burial for their loved one.

Bello described late Meya as a humble and law-abiding veteran journalist, who made sterling contributions to the development of journalism in the state.

Responding, the Chairman of the council, Malam Isa Shuni, thanked the state government for the gesture.

Shuni called on the state government to consider a special allowance for journalists reporting on COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He gave an assurance that the money would be handed over to the family of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that also present to receive the money from Tambuwal were Ankali Emmanuel and Isma’il Umar, Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel respectively.