NUJ lauds appointment of ex-Sokoto Council Chair as MD, Sokoto Media Corporation 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for appointing its former Chairman, Alhaji Labaran Dundaye as the Managing Director of the State Media Corporation.

The Council made the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto Wednesday, signed by Dalhatu Abdullahi and Muhammad Bello, Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

NUJ described the appointment of Dundaye to the exalted position of the Electronic Media in the State as not only well deserved and timely, but very long awaited.

“We are optimistic that Dundaye is the right choice to head the media corporation considering his vast experience.

“This ranged from being a Reporter to Producer, news presenter, Assistant Manager, News and Current Affairs Department as well as General Manager, Rima TV.

“The council believes that this wealth of experience will definitely come to bear in making him capable of remodelling the operations of the corporation based on the approved professional standards,” it said.

The union also rejoiced with Dundaye for his new appointment while urging the state government to support him in re-equipping the state media outfits to conform with the contemporary global electronic media needs.

The union further appreciated Aliyu’s concern demonstrated to the media industry for appointing 15 staffers of the corporation and state Ministry of Information to various positions in one fell swoop.

Also Read:

“This is in addition to the appointment of Alhaji Sambo Danchadi, a veteran journalist as Commissioner, Ministry for Information as well as the Media aides to the Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s Offices, respectively,” it added.

The council congratulates all the appointees and wished them success in the tasks ahead.