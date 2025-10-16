NUJ Lagos Chairman bows out of NAN

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday celebrated its Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of Lagos Operations, Adeleye Ajayi, who will retire on October 18, 2025 after attaining the age of 60.

The event, at the Agency’s Lagos office, was also a joint celebration for Nkiru Ifeajuna, a Senior Editor, who retired a few weeks earlier.

Ajayi, also the Chairman, Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), joined the service of NAN in June 1996, putting in about 30 years of meritorious service.

He rose through the ranks from Correspondent to a Deputy-Editor-in-Chief.

Colleagues who spoke at the event praised his leadership style, dedication, and mentoring of younger reporters and editors, which they said contributed to high productivity in the newsroom.

The Head of Lagos Editorial Department, Ifeyinwa Omowole, commended Ajayi for his years of selfless service and commitment to the agency, praying that God would continue to bless him.

A Senior Editor, Aisha Cole, described him as an exceptional leader who played a fatherly role in her career development.

Cole prayed for God to grant him sound health and a fulfilling retirement.

Responding, Ajayi expressed gratitude to God and his colleagues, describing his experience at NAN as rewarding.

He said: “As an ex-NAN, the name NAN opens doors.

“It gives you mileage over other journalists because NAN is the largest news agency in Africa.

“I’ve put in 29 years and four months, and I’m retiring but not tired.

“I still have many skills to display as a versatile journalist.”

Ajayi urged serving journalists to apply speed with accuracy in their reports to remain competitive in the digital era.

He said: “When I was a reporter, I always strived to be the best.

“The world is going digital.

“NAN should not be left behind.

“Upcoming journalists must be digitally compliant or risk being left out.”

Ajayi also encouraged staff to maintain cordial relationships with retirees, saying mutual support should continue even after retirement.

In her remarks, Ifeajuna, who joined NAN in 2002, expressed gratitude to God for a successful career.

She said: “After many years of going for assignments across the country, I thank God for keeping me safe.

“Not everyone who started the journey finished it.”

Ifeajuna advised serving reporters to prioritise their health and always inform their supervisors when unwell.

She appealed to the NAN management to improve staff welfare and provide more work tools and transport facilities to enhance productivity.