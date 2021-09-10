NUJ inaugurates committee to run its Rivers State Council

Following the stalemate that suffused the scheduled August 12, 2021 election into the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the National Secretariat of the Union on Thursday inaugurated a Committee to run the affairs of the body.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement by the NUJ after the inauguration of the Committee by one of its Trustees.

The Committee, made up of Chairmen and Secretaries of Chapels of the State Council, is mandated in accordance with the Constitution of the NUJ to oversee and run the affairs of the Union pending the conduct of election.

The tenure of the former Executive Committee of the Rivers State Council of the NUJ, led by Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, Chairman and Secretary respectively, elapsed on July 12, 2021 and was accordingly dissolved after the Business Session of the State Triennial Conference.

However, the election could not hold owing to disagreement over lack of display of authentic voters list, a constitutional requirement for the conduct of the election, and recognised functional and up to date check-off dues paying chapels.

Article 5 C (9) C of the NUJ Constitution states: “Where there is a stalemate in the elections at the National Delegates’ Conference, the State Council Chairmen and Secretaries shall takeover and run the affairs of the Union and conduct fresh elections within three months. Same shall apply in the case of a stalemate in the State Council elections, where chapel Chairmen and Secretaries shall perform the same functions.”

Following the stalemate, the national Secretariat of the NUJ constituted and delegated a team led by the National Trustee of Zone ‘F’ (South South) to inaugurate the Rivers State Committee made up of eight functional and financial up to date chapels.

It was alleged that earlier in the day on arrival at the state Secretariat by the team delegated by the National Secretariat, Stanley and Wigodo in connivance with some hired thugs resisted the national officers from carrying out the directive of the National Secretariat of the NUJ.

However, determined not to fail in their assigned duty, the delegated officers of the National Secretariat led by the National Trustee Zone F, Angese John, ensured compliance with the provisions of the Constitution as they inaugurated the Chairmen and Secretaries of the eight chapels with good financial standing as members of the committee to oversee the Rivers State Council.

The members of the Caretaker Committee elected Amaechi Okonkwo of the Correspondents’ Chapel as Chairman, while Justice Ihunwo of the Rivers State Television Chapel emerged as Secretary.

Members of the inaugurated Committee include Federal Ministry of Information Chapel with Gabriel Obokwu – Chairman; Helen Nsirim – Secretary; Rivers State Ministry of Information Chapel with Owupele Benibo – Chairman; The Tide Chapel – Amadi Akujobi and Kevin Nengia.

Others were Radio Rivers Chapel, Lekia Godspower Anya – Chairman; Asitonka Fubara-Tams – Secretary; Rivers State TV Chapel with Nnamdi Olimini – Chairman, Justice Ihunwo – Secretary; Correspondent chapel with Amaechi Okonkwo – Chairman, Chidi Ohalete – Secretary; NTA Chapel with Kingsley Amajiri as Chairman, Robinson Derateide as Secretary; and Treasure FM (FRCN) Chapel with Gabriel Okechukwu as Chairman.

A statement jointly signed by Amaechi Okonkwo and Justice Ihunwo, Chairman and Secretary respectively, quoted the National Trustee who inaugurated the Committee as having enjoined the members to ensure the successful completion of the State Council election and return it to the part of peace.