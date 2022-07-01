NUJ honours Kwara Governor, others

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has pledged to commit more energy and resources to projects that would impact positively on the lives of people of the state.

Abdulrazaq made the pledge in Ilorin after receiving the ” Award of Human Capital Development Advocate”presented to him by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said he would not waiver in his resolve to make the state among the best in the country.

”Our dream is to make Kwara the number one success story in Nigeria in access to quality public education and impressive learning outcomes, potable water, affordable and qualitative basic healthcare services.

”We also want to record successes in reduced poverty rate, infrastructural development, and everything that boosts inclusive growth.

”We are proud of the journey so far, and we will continue to challenge ourselves to beat our own record in these key areas,” he said.

The governor called for the continuous support of all the stakeholders, including the media, to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Abdulrazaq dedicated the award to the people of the state and all members of his team .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony marked the end of activities for the 2022 Press Week of the chapel.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents chapel, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Garba, said the award ceremony was to celebrate outstanding public officers who discharged their duties excellently.

The chapel also bagged awards in different categories.

Olayinka Owolewa of NAN won the Best Sports Reporter award while Usman Aliyu also of NAN bagged the Meritorious Service award.

Other awardees include: Lukman Oyedeji of Channels TV, Best Cameraman; Sikirat Shehu of Business Day, Best Business Reporter; Kunle Jimoh of The Nation, Best Feature writer.

Others are Biola Azeez of Tribune, Best writer; Ibrahim Alege of TVC, Best Political reporter; Tunde Oyekola of Punch, Reporter of the Year.

The chapel chairman and a staff member, Malam Rabiu Ali were given a Special Recognition award.