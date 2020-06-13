The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Council on Saturday elected and inaugurated new executive officials to run the affairs of the council for the next three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offices of Chairman, Secretary, Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary were keenly contested for, while the other positions were declared unopposed.

Alhaji Umar Said of the state Information Chapel was elected chairman having polled 150 votes to defeat Bashir Idris of the Bauchi State Radio Corporation.

Malam Abbas Maikano of the NTA emerged Vice Chairman with 114 votes to beat Hashimu Bulkachuwa, while Garba Gadau was elected Secretary of the council with 120 votes after defeating his sole challenger, Malam Kabir Garba of Bauchi Radio, who got 107 votes.

Abubakar Waziri became the Treasurer with 162 votes to beat Mohammed Inuwa of Globe FM, who scored 62 votes, while the post of Assistant Secretary went to Hajiya Adama Ibrahim of the state Information Chapel with 205 votes to defeat Sani Muazu of same state Information Chapel who scored 84 votes.

Nazib Sani of Blueprint newspaper and Malam Danjuma Saleh of Bauchi Radio Corporation emerged Financial Secretary and Auditor respectively unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Said appealed solicited for support from all, including losers, for the progress of the NUJ.

He said: “Power comes from the Almighty and He gives whom he wishes. I know how the NUJ members yearn for development.

“I want to assure you that the new exco shall hit the ground running.”

He pledged regular consultations and Congress meetings by the council to carry all members along and ensure effective service delivery.

—