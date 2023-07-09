NUJ felicitates with new Kano Information Commissioner

828 828

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Council has felicitated with Malam Baba Dantiye over his appointment as the new Commissioner for Information in the state.

The letter was signed by the council Chairman and Secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala, on Saturday in Kano.

According to the council, the appointment of Dantiye is well deserved in view of his impressive pedigree as a former Editor with Triumph Newspapers, a two-term President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, a former Director General Media, a retired Permanent Secretary and a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

The NUJ expressed optimism that their new senior colleague would carry all working journalists in the state along in the discharge of all important tasks ahead.

“As a professional colleague, we pledge to give you all necessary support, and cooperation and show understanding to enable you succeed in the attainment of the noble objective,” the statement said.

The council also prayed to Allah to give Dantiye wisdom, sound health and protection to discharge the assigned duty effectively and efficiently as a worthy ambassador.