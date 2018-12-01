NUJ FCT Council gets new chairman

Emmanuel Ogbeche of the Abuja Inquirer Newspaper on Saturday in Abuja emerged as the new chairman of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogbeche defeated Hajia Rafatu Salami of the Voice of Nigeria by 338 votes to 193.

In spite of the fact that of the six posts available for contest and with three of them having unopposed candidates, the 2018 elections were still keenly contested.

Candidates and their supporters had thronged the NUJ FCT Council Press Centre at Utako as from 8 a.m., with electioneering campaign and other related activities very intense.

In the race for other posts, Patrick Osadebamwen of Core TV News pulled 305 votes to defeat Osisam Ede who got 202 votes to win the Vice-Chairman’s position.

Ochiaka Ugwu of People’s Daily newspaper became the new Secretary of the Council unopposed.

Dorcas Jonah of NAN was returned unopposed into her position as Financial Secretary of the Council.

For the position of Treasurer, Aisha Kadala of Aso Radio polled 254 votes to defeat the incumbent, Blessing Adewole of Kakaaki magazine who got 240 votes.

Walter Ukaegbu of the Sun Newspapers was returned unopposed also as the Auditor of the Council.

NAN reports that the position of Assistant Secretary, which was not contested for at the elections, would be filled through a by-election at a later date.

The new members of the NUJ FCT Council Executive Committee have since taken their oath of office.