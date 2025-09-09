NUJ FCT Chairman seeks stronger media role in oversight of public debt

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has called for greater collaboration between the media, civil society organizations, and parliament to strengthen oversight of public debt and enhance accountability in Nigeria.

In her presentation at the ongoing 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC), organised by the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, Ike stressed that the media remains the mirror of society and a vital watchdog in holding public officials accountable.

She noted that without the active involvement of journalists, the work of parliamentary committees such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would not achieve the desired impact.

“The media acts as an intermediary between parliament, government institutions and the public. Public awareness is necessary, and how can we achieve this if not through information sharing and capacity building?” she said.

The NUJ chairperson emphasized the need for training and retraining of journalists to deepen their understanding of audit processes, public debt issues, and the technical aspects of legislative oversight.

She proposed periodic workshops, roundtables, and joint briefings with Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) and civil society groups to improve the quality of reporting.

While commending the Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam, for working closely with the media, she insisted there was room for improvement.

She suggested that before the end of the 10th Assembly, a comprehensive training session should be organized for journalists covering parliament to build their technical knowledge on debt and oversight issues.

Highlighting the growing importance of investigative and undercover journalism, Ike said journalists must be equipped with resources and specialized training to expose corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

“Investigative journalism is not easy. It requires funding, time and skills. We need to train journalists who can confidently carry out undercover reporting on public accounts and debt management. This will ensure we provide accurate information, not misinformation, at a time when fake news dominates social media,” she said.

She also urged SAIs and parliamentary committees to facilitate access to audit reports and data, stressing that timely, simplified, and publicly available information would improve transparency and accountability.

According to her, the media and CSOs also have a duty to embark on joint sensitization campaigns to educate citizens about public debt, its implications, and their right to demand accountability from government.

“Most people do not even know they have the right to demand accountability. It is the duty of the media to remind citizens of this right and to hold those in power to their promises,” she added.

Ike further called for advocacy for legislative and policy reforms that would strengthen the role of parliamentary committees in debt oversight.

She argued that by publicizing both successes and challenges, the media could stimulate wider civic engagement and pressure for reforms.

She concluded that effective oversight of public debt must be seen as a collective responsibility involving the parliament, civil society, and the media.

“One thing is to write reports and pass resolutions. Another is implementation. As gatekeepers of information, the media stands ready to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure citizens are empowered, public resources are protected, and sustainable development is achieved,” Ike said.

The NUJ FCT Chairman expressed optimism that continued synergy between the Public Accounts Committee and the press would not only enhance transparency but also ensure that Nigerians are better informed about how public debt is managed.

