NUJ demands immediate reversal of latest petrol pump price 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ has called on the relevant authorities to immediately reverse the latest pump price of petrol in the country.

The call is contained in a statement issued by the National Secretary of the union, Shuaibu Leman, and made available to newsmen in Abuja Wednesday.

Leman stated that, while the body applauded the decision to remove the “costly” subsidy on petrol, “we had cautioned against a hasty implementation of the policy without putting mitigating measures in place to cushion the effects of the removal.

”We are saddened by the fact that today most people can hardly commute to work or other places of business without much stress because the embarrassing sudden surge in petrol pump prices has made it so.

”We, therefore, urge that the situation be reversed immediately, while adequate measures are considered and put in place to lessen the effects of the policy on the ordinary Nigerians,” he stated.

According to him, the ugly development has triggered off astronomical increase in transportation cost and price of food items beyond the reach of many citizens.

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly called petrol, soared to N515 and slightly above per liter, with the removal of subsidy by the present administration.

However, on Tuesday, the price jumped to an all time high of N617 and above per liter and the authorities have attributed the development to the forces of demand and supply in the international market.