The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu State Council, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to appoint core professionals into his media team in his second tenure.

The NUJ made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of its May Congress in Enugu.

The communiqué jointly signed by Odomero Igbodo, Chigozie Alex-Nwafor and Izuchukwu, congratulated Ugwuanyi for a successful inauguration for a second term in office.

It noted that the governor needed competent hands to drive his policies in the media.

It said that members of the union were not taking for granted the friendly disposition of the governor towards them, but stressed that the administration needed round pegs in round holes.

It said: “We urge the governor to take into consideration professionalism and expertise in information management while appointing media managers in his second term in office.

“The union parades capable hands that can be considered for such appointments.”

The communiqué said that journalists in the state would continue to collaborate with the state government to ensure strategic communication of its policies and programmes.

Concerned by the growing insecurity in the Southeast and increasing poverty level among the people of the area, the communiqué called for greater collaboration among the governors in the zone.

It expressed concern on the growing spate of insecurity in the region and need to create jobs as well as reduce poverty among the people.

It added: “The governors of the Southeast should collaborate and expedite action in pursuing South East Economic Development Agenda to address myriads of challenges facing the zone.

“We acknowledge the important role played by the National Assembly to avert the planned downgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, by the Federal Government.

“We, therefore, urge the NASS to further prevail on the Federal Government to ensure that facilities at the airport are upgraded to truly reflect its international status.”

The communiqué expressed worry over increasing cases of impersonation and quackery in the journalism profession.

It urged practicing journalists to ensure they registered with the union as steps had been taken to setup a taskforce to clampdown on quacks.

It added: “Congress also commended the National Executive leadership of the union for the recently held seminar in conjunction with the Independent National Electoral Commission in Enugu.

“We, however, advocate for more of these opportunities to promote productive engagement with critical stakeholders.”