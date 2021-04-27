The Nigerian Union of Journalists has expressed its discomfort with the recent threat by the National Broadcasting Commission to suspend the broadcast licence of Channels Television for hosting the spokesperson for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a live interview programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the national president of the union, Chris Isuguzo, called on the commission to exercise more restraint in dealing with perceived infringements by broadcast stations in the country.

The union particularly described the fine imposed on Channels TV as outrageous, and demanded that it should be withdrawn immediately.

“While we do not intend to join issues with NBC, we however caution that threats like this will only create unnecessary feuds in an already cracked society.

“At this very difficult time in the history of the country, what the nation needs more from the broadcast regulator is to create an avenue for more unfettered access by all Nigerians to independent and free media to engage with other stakeholders, even when it is to vent their anger and frustrations,” Isiguzo said.

He said that going by the recent sanctions by NBC on various broadcast stations, it is evident that the NBC code is inimical to free speech and press freedom and should be amended to be compatible with international best practices.

He also called on media houses to be circumspect in their work so as not to play into the hands of “overzealous politicians” to destroy the nation’s democracy.