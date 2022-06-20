NUJ congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council has congratulated the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by Messrs Rotimi Ojomoyela and Kayode Babatuyi, Chairman and Secretary of the council respectively and issued to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the State’s capital on Monday.

The council affirmed that the choice of Oyebanji was a well thought-out decision by Ekiti people considering the fact that he understands governance and Ekiti terrain having been part since its creation.

The statement reads in part: “We rejoice with the Ekiti governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji and pray to God to grant him wisdom and understanding to make great exploits.

“It’s imperative for the governor-elect to use the three months transition period to quickly work out some low hanging fruits that would be the gains of Ekiti in his 100 days in office.

“At our end as NUJ, we are ready as always to partner with you in the Ekiti project.”

The Ekiti NUJ advised Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory, while other contestants must embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the governor-elect to build a better Ekiti.

The council acknowledged an appreciable improvement in the conduct of the election by INEC, urging the commission to work on the few lapses experienced in order to excel in the 2023 general elections.

“We also commend security agents and our colleagues for bringing professionalism to bear during the election,” the statement reads.