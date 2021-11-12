NUJ condemns killing of Vanguard reporter, Salem

Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the brutal killing of Vanguard Newspaper reporter, Tordue Salem.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Salem, the newspaper’s House of Representatives correspondent, who had been declared missing since Oct. 13, was found dead in Abuja on Thursday.

A statement issued by Secretary of the union, Sunday John, on Friday in Lafia, described the death of the journalist as one too many.

The union, while stating that journalists were vulnerable to attacks in the discharge of their duties, called on security agencies to continue to protect them.

It also urged the National President of the union, Chris Isiguzo, to ensure that law enforcement agencies unravelled the mystery surrounding Salam’s earlier disappearance and also fished out the killers.

The council also sympathised with all journalists in the country as well as the family of the deceased and prayed God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.