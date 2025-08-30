NUJ condemns harassment of journalist by MD of NRC

The Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has accused the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, of harassing and intimidating the Transport Reporter of the Nigerian Television Authority, Ladi Bala.

According to the union, Opeifa took on the journalist who was covering the derailment of a train derailment on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Thursday.

It said Comrade Bala was allegedly subjected to unprovoked assault by the MD, using words like: You are stupid; your management is stupid; foolish woman; look at you, you are not even properly dressed; useless; who is watching NTA.”

Opeifa was alleged to have aggressively questioned her presence, disrupted her live reporting in the process and threatened her with physical removal, and eventually ordered security personnel to bundle her away from the scene.

The union said other journalists at the scene confirmed that the MD allegedly verbally assaulted her with derogatory and demeaning words, including personal attacks on her appearance and professionalism.

The union said when NUJ officials reached out to the Managing Director, he cited security reasons for not allowing her to do the live streaming and continued to threaten Bala that he would report her to security agencies, the Presidency, and NTA management, and ensure that she is sacked.

He also said he would not allow the harassed journalist to cover any event of the corporation which he oversees.

He even threatened and insulted the Chairman of the FCT Council of the NUJ, Grace Ike, who tried to hear his own side of the story and resolve the situation.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of Council, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, on Friday, the NUJ, FCT Council views Opeifa’s behaviour as a blatant violation of the fundamental rights and dignity of the person of journalists, especially women in the profession, and a grave threat to press freedom and the safety of those committed to delivering truthful information to the public.

The statement said: “This conduct of Mr. Opeifa was not only dehumanising but a blatant violation of the journalist’s right to freedom of expression and press freedom as guaranteed under Section 22 and Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999( as mended)

“It is an affront on democracy and rule of law and such acts of intimidation and violence undermine the fundamental role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and public enlightenment.

“The inane attitude of Mr. Opeifa is another clear indication of growing hostility against the media in Nigeria and intolerant posture of government officials to accountability and public scrutiny.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and contrary to the values of democracy and human rights.

“The NUJ FCT council stands firmly in solidarity with Comrade Ladi Bala and reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance for any form of harassment, intimidation, or abuse of journalists, most especially women journalists.

“In the light of this, the NUJ demands an immediate and unreserved public apology from Mr. Kayode Opeifa and calls on the Nigerian Railway Corporation to take decisive actions to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

“NUJ FCT council condemns this act in its totality and has zero tolerance for harassment and intimidation of journalists in the FCT.

“The union will pursue all necessary channels to ensure accountability and safeguard the rights and welfare of journalists in the FCT and beyond.

“The council urges relevant authorities to support a conducive and respectful working environment for media practitioners, recognising their essential role in the society.”

