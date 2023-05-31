NUJ commends outgoing Nigerian Army Spokesman in Yobe

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe State Council, has presented a medal of excellence to Capt. Kennedy Anyanwu, the outgoing Spokesman, Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, , Damaturu.

Anyanwu is deployed to the Nigeria Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion in Damaturu Wednesday, the Council’s Chairman, Alhaji Rajab Mohammed, noted that the NUJ had enjoyed a cordial working relationship with Anyanwu.

“You have impacted positively on Yobe State. We consider you not only as a colleague, but a friend and family member.

“Therefore, Yobe is your home and we will be glad to host you any time in the future.

“My only regret is that you have not been able to pick a Kanuri lady as a wife here in Yobe,” he said.

Mohammed said a letter of commendation would also be issued to the officer in appreciation for his services.

In his remarks, Anyanwu thanked the NUJ for the brief reception, saying that he also enjoyed working with journalists in the state.

He assured the Union that his successor, Lt. M Shehu, would maintain the cordial relation that exists between the army and journalists in the State.