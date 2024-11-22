NUJ Benue Council visits CPS Kula, lauds Gov. Alia for approving N75,000 minimum wage for civil servants

– Pledges support to disseminate government developmental activities

By Bridget Ikyado Tikyaa

Members of the new Executive Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Benue State Council, led by its Chairman, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber of Radio Benue Chapel, expressed their appreciation to the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for approving a minimum wage of seventy-five thousand naira (₦75,000) for Benue State workers and for the payment of the remaining three months of salary arrears.

The commendation was given during a courtesy visit to the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula at his office in the Government House, Makurdi.

The new NUJ Chairman stated that they were visiting the CPS to thank him for his relentless efforts in resolving the leadership dispute that led to a successful election and the swearing-in of a new Executive Committee for the union on the 16th.

The union also pledged its unwavering support to the Alia-led administration by promoting his people-oriented policies and programs.

Benue journalists expressed their satisfaction with the Alia administration’s commitment to transparency, particularly its non-interference in or endorsement of candidates during the recent election conducted by the union in the state.

However, they appealed to the governor to address several pressing issues affecting union members, including: Implementation of the circular from the national body of the union to ensure that all members working in state government-owned media houses benefit from the wage and hazard allowances; Provision of a new bus for the union; Renovation of the union’s office (NUJ House), which has become an eyesore; Availability of stipends for union members and veterans in the state engaged in private practice, to encourage and sustain their publications and businesses.

In his remarks, the Chief Press Secretary congratulated the new Executive Committee of the union, calling for unity and progress.

Sir Kulas thanked his colleagues in the Benue Council and promised to forward all their demands to the attentive governor.

He urged the team to revive the vibrancy for which the union was known, especially in information dissemination.

The CPS further encouraged the union to reinstate activities that kept the government accountable, such as the “MDAs Accountability Briefings.”

In her remarks, the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Publicity, and Communications Strategy, Bridget Ikyado Tikyaa, commended the members of the fourth estate for revitalizing the council and supporting the current administration.

She urged the council to address the menace of quackery in the profession to ensure that only qualified journalists are practicing.

She challenged the union to be diligent in its efforts to ensure that all sectors of government are held accountable, as citizens should be kept informed.

Other members of the delegation included Comrade Emmanuel Antswen, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel; Comrade Babs Osigbe of the Pavilion Chapel; and Comrade Paul Madeun, Chairman of NUJ Radio Benue Chapel.

Also present were NAWOJ Benue Chairperson Elizabeth Achagh, FRCN Harvest FM Chapel Chairman Ene Injua, SWAN Chairperson Rosario Orsaar, and NTA Chapel Chairman Grace Ichekpa, among others.

