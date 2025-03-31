NUJ @ 70: National secretariat appoints planning committee

The President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhasan Yahya, on Monday inaugurated a crack nine person committee to oversee the planning for the 70 years anniversary celebration of the union.

The selection of the committee members headed by the Deputy President of the union, Dr Abimbola Oyetunde, was an indication that the president was ready to pull out all the stops to ensure the fulfillment of his promise that the celebration would be one that would not be forgotten in a hurry.

He stressed that the highpoints of the celebration would be a showcase of the growth and dynamism, challenges and successes of the union from inception till date. He also stressed it would be people-centric and concentrate on all those in the various leadership and membership structures of the union that contributed to making her what she is today.

The Deputy President, Dr Abimbola Oyetunde, was not fazed by the enormity of the mandate before her and her committee but instead welcomed the responsibility with a sense of duty and purpose.

She stressed that they had a two month window to accomplish the task and urged everyone to brace up for the work ahead.

Members of the Committee are:

1. Comrade Dr Abimbola Oyetunde – Chairperson

2. Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna Borno Chairman – Secretary

3. Comrade Donald Dedan – Adamawa Chairman

4. Comrade Okechukwu Nwanguma – Imo Chairman

5. Comrade Ademola Babalola – Oyo Chairman

6. Comrade Abdulai Sulaiman – Kano Chairman

7. Comrade Amos Etuk – Akwa Ibom Chairman

8. Comrade Wale Olanrewaju – Ogun Chairman

9. Comrade Grace Ike – FCT Chairperson

Post Views: 17