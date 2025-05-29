NUJ @ 70: Akpabio to grace anniversary, urges leadership to embrace innovation and reorient journalists

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists to embrace innovation and undertake the reorientation of its members to ensure that journalism promotes unity, ethical standards, and combats insecurity, especially in the era of social media.

Senator Akpabio made these remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the NUJ delegation, led by its President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, alongside other national executives.

Emphasising ethical and responsible journalism, Senator Akpabio stressed the importance of accurate, balanced, and fair reporting. He expressed concern over the rise of social media journalism, which often spreads misinformation.

“For us, we believe in maintaining a cordial relationship with the press, and we always advise that the media must conduct self-evaluation and reorientation,” he said.

He highlighted the need for the media to be partners in progress, aligning with the positive initiatives of President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate president warned that unchecked social media journalism could fracture society and urged for more reorientation to prevent this.

While honoring the legacy of Nigerian journalism he called for a shift in mindset

“The West African pilot was founded by our great pioneers like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro among others,” Senator Akpabio recalled.

“Initially, the press was established to fight against colonialism when foreigners ruled Nigeria. Even after independence, some sections of the press continue to fight government forgetting that our goal is national progress.”

“The first thing I advocate for is reorientation. Instead of fighting the government, the press should become partners in Nigeria’s development racism the colonial masters have gone.”

Acknowledging the impact of evolving technology, Senator Akpabio urged journalists to adapt to the rise of social media. He emphasized that the press must ensure that breaking news does not break society and that the NUJ should work to curb indiscipline among journalists who spread false information.

“Let’s focus on innovation and initiatives, embrace new technology, and use our platforms to educate the public about the benefits of good journalism,” he said.

“It’s worrisome that some feel good news does not sell while bad news sells, so you have to advise us on how we can partner together.”

He noted that while many breaking news stories have threatened social cohesion, collaboration between the Senate and NUJ can help address social media challenges.

While celebrating NUJ’s 70th anniversary and congratulating the union, Senator Akpabio stressed the importance of promoting unity and combating insecurity together. He assured the union of his presence at the anniversary celebration.

“I welcome you, congratulate you, and assure you of the Senate’s full cooperation. On June 21, you will celebrate 70 years of journalism, and I want to be there,” he said.

He added, “We must remember that our time on earth is brief. We must love one another, promote togetherness, and work together to secure the nation. The government cannot do it alone.”

He also acknowledged the economic challenges posed by global recession but urged support for the government’s initiatives.

“The renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu must be embraced by the Nigeria Union of Journalists so that together, we can create a future that Nigerians yet unborn will be proud of,” he concluded.

Earlier, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, emphasized the need to collaborate closely with the National Assembly to introduce the Media Enhancement Bill.

“This initiative is designed not only to advance journalism but also to holistically support journalists nationwide, ensuring they have the resources, protection, and professional development opportunities needed to thrive in an increasingly complex media environment,” he said.

“We eagerly anticipate your esteemed support when this crucial bill comes before the Senate,” Comrade Yahaya added.

Comrade Yahaya also extended an official invitation to Senator Akpabio for the NUJ’s 70th anniversary celebration, highlighting the importance of honoring members who have sacrificed for the profession and promoting journalistic ethics.

“I am thrilled to announce that the Nigeria Union of Journalists will commemorate its 70th anniversary on June 21, 2025,” he said.

“Since our founding on March 15, 1955, the NUJ has been a steadfast pillar in Nigeria’s media landscape, championing ethical journalism and advocating for the welfare of our members through decades of national transformation.”

“Our anniversary celebration will not only reflect on our history but also pay tribute to past National Presidents and Secretaries whose dedication built this great union. We will also honor distinguished individuals who have significantly contributed to democracy and national development,” he added.

Comrade Yahaya praised Senator Akpabio for his impactful contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

“The key legislations enacted under your leadership have propelled our democratic progress, shaping a more robust and responsive governance structure,” he said.

The visit included National Executives of the NUJ, as well as state officials to include Comrade Grace Ike, Chairman of the NUJ FCT, and her executive members.

