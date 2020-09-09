The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Stanley Buba, to pave way for investigation into the activities of the state Urban Development Board (NUDB).

During the house proceedings in Lafia on Wednesday, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, said the decision was taken because of the need to ensure a thorough investigation into the activities of the board.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appearance of the SSA followed the House’s resolution of Sept. 7, asking him to give some clarifications on the activities of the board.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the decision was also to give the SSA a fair hearing on the leadership crisis between him and the Managing Director of NUDB, Adamu Mohammed.

He issued the summon after Suleiman Azara, Chairman, House Committee on NUDB, raised the issue under matters of public importance.

He said that the invitation extended to the SSA was to enable him to explain to the House why he allegedly undermined the resolutions passed by the House Committee on NUDB over the leadership crisis in the board.

NAN also reports that on Sept. 1, the House Committee on NUDB headed by Suleiman Azara (APC-Awe-South), resolved the leadership crisis in the board between the board’s Managing Director, Adamu Mohammed, and Buba.

According to the committee, the law establishing NUDB in the state is clear; the MD is the head of the board.

”In the interest of peace, the SSA should take charge of the board’s activities in western zone, especially zonal office in Karu and all approval in the zonal offices should be granted by the MD,” the resolution of the committee read in part.

Based on the resolution of the House, the Speaker resolved that Buba should step aside to enable the committee carry out its duties effectively without interference.

In line with this, the House set up a six-man investigation committee with David Maiyaki (PDP- Karu/Gitata) as Chairman; and Mohammed Okpoku (APC- Udege/Loko) as the Deputy Chairman.

Members of the committee are: Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe South), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Abdullahi Angibi (APC- Lafia Central) and Mohammed Bello Isa (APC- Uke/Karshi).

The Secretary of the committee is the Deputy Clerk to the House, Ibrahim Musa.

The Speaker gave the committee three months to submit its report to the House.