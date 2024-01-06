NUC, Redeemer’s University speak on fake professors publication 

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has denounced the list of purported fake professors in some Nigerian Universities.

A statement by NUC said the list is being circulated in the media by some mischief makers.

The Commission described the list, reportedly published by a Lagos-based medium, as untrue, therefore, could not have emanated from the apex regulatory educational body, without due consultation with their accredited Universities.

Dr. Noel Abiodun Saliu, NUC Deputy Executive Secretary in Charge of its Academic Directorate, said such information should be taken as mischievous and unfounded, insisting that it could not have emanated from the body.

He restated that such publication should be taken as the handiwork of mischief-makers who are out to destroy the hard-earned reputation of those prestigious institutions whose names were mentioned and also to undermine the work of the apex regulatory educational agency.

Similarly, a press statement signed by Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs Directorate, Redeemer’s University, Ede,Osun State, rejected, denounced and dissociated the university from such abominable publication.

He noted that the persons whose names were listed as professors in Redeemer’s University are NOT “our staff and have never worked in Redeemer’s University at any point in time, in ANY capacity whatsoever.”

Adeleye declared: “these ‘professors’ are not known to us and anyone who deals with them as individuals or a group, does so at his or her own risk”.

He warned the general public to be wary of fake news and advised them to always cross-check facts from the NUC which is the apex regulatory educational body that oversees Universities in Nigeria.