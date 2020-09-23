The National Universities Commission has directed Universities to conclude arrangements for their reopening following the decline in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases in Nigeria.

The directive, the NUC said, followed the nod given to it for universities to reopen by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Federal Ministry of Education is represented on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, which announced the significant decline in COVID-19 cases.

According to the directive, contained in a memo addressed to Vice Chancellors, the universities are to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The memo, signed by the Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, dated September 18, 2020, said: “Universities should expect inspection visits from staffs of the commission and the Ministry of Education for on-the-spot inspections of physical facilities such as the lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the NCDC guidelines which are very much in force.”

The commission warned Universities not to violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with NUC approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard for any reason.

It said: “Universities must under no circumstances, violate the full cycle of the

semester system, consistent with the NUC approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS);

“Universities are to also ensure strict compliance with other extant NUUC quality assurance standards and guidelines.”

The memo said there will be visits by the NUC to ensure compliance with the directives.

It said: “The impending visits will involve on-the-spot inspection of physical facilities such as lecture theatres, classrooms, staff offices, laboratories, students accommodation, emergency services/capability, healthcare and the deployment of non-pharmaceutical measures which are germane to your state of preparedness for the resumption of academic activities.”

The NUC then directed the Universities to give it periodic update on actions taken in conformity with the directive.