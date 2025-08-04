NUC approves seven additional programmes for Ekiti education varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, to run seven additional undergraduate degree programmes.

BOUESTI Public Relations Officer, Temitope Akinbisoye, disclosed this in a statement made available at Ikere Ekiti on Monday.

He listed the programmes as B.Sc. Data Science, B.Sc. Public Relations, B.Sc. Advertising, B.Sc. Broadcasting, B.Sc. Journalism, B.Sc. Brewing Science and B.Sc. Crop Science.

According to him, the programmes would run effective from the 2025/2026 academic session.

Akinbisoye said that the approval followed a successful resource assessment exercise conducted by the Commission in April 2025.

He added that the information was contained in a letter dated 28th July, 2025, and signed by the NUC Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei.

“With this latest addition, the number of approved academic programmes in BOUESTI has risen to 85, all secured within just five years of the institution’s establishment.

“This remarkable feat further underscores the university’s rapid academic expansion, commitment to quality education and responsiveness to the dynamic demands of the 21st-century workforce,” Akinbisoye stated.

Reacting to the development, BOUESTI Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Adeoluwa, expressed appreciation to the NUC for its continued support and assured that “the university remains steadfast in its vision to be a centre of excellence for teaching, research and community development”.

Adeoluwa also commended the efforts of staff across relevant schools of study and departments for the successful outcome of the resource verification.

“BOUESTI has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, constantly breaking new grounds and shattering glass ceilings in the Nigerian higher education landscape,” the statement added.

