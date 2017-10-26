NUC approves Gombe State University of Science, Technology as 154th in Nigeria

The National Universities Commission has approved the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo as the 154th university and 46th state university in the country.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the NUC Executive Secretary, gave the notice of the approval at the university’s academic brief and master plan in Abuja on Thursday.

Rasheed said the approval was with effect from October 26, stressing that the commission had notified the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and National Youth Service Corps appropriately on the new university activities.

He pledged the support of the commission to the survival of the university.

The NUC boss decried the proliferation of universities without adequate funding, facilities and responsibilities.

He expressed concern about the dire need of more universities in Nigeria, adding that the carrying capacity of university was about 500,000.

Rasheed said: “We don’t need to be reminded that over 1.5 million students write JAMB with the intention of gaining admission into the universities.

“Yet, the capacity universities can accommodate is just half a million, meaning many youths will be disappointed because they cannot get admission.

“This is the reason NUC welcomes any of such initiative because we do not want primary and secondary schools labelled as university.”

Earlier, Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe state, while presenting the university academic brief and master plan, said the state would work hard to fulfill the education dream of the state.

Dankwanbo said the university would also admit qualified candidates that would project the name of the school.

He said: “Education is our priority in Gombe state. The emergence of the university will encourage us and our prayer is that we will do our best to move the university forward.

“By January, the Faculty of Medicine will properly function. We are determined to make it work to fulfill our dream.”

He, however, sought for collaboration of all stakeholders to take the university to greater height.