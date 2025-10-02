NUC approves 34 courses for new Ekiti varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted the newly established Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES), Iyin Ekiti, with full accreditation of 34 academic programmes across four faculties.

FUTES Registrar, Oluwole Dada, disclosed this in a statement released at Iyin Ekiti on Thursday.

According to him, the accreditation had paved the way for the official commencement of academic activities for the 2025/2026 Academic session in the institution.

He added that it followed a week-long facility verification exercise conducted by four NUC teams that inspected the university’s laboratories, classrooms, lecture halls, offices, hostels, library, clinic, toilets, staff buses and teaching equipment, including Hitachi boards.

“The exercise was aimed at ascertaining the institution’s preparedness and its capacity to deliver world-class training in science, engineering and technology, computing and information technology and environmental sciences,” Dada stated.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Gbenga Aribisala, who expressed delight at the successful verification, described it as “a milestone that affirms the university’s readiness to provide 21st-century education”.

Aribisala encouraged admission seekers to change their preferred institution to FUTES on the JAMB portal, assuring that admission would strictly be based on merit.

“We are here for academic excellence and that is the standard we want to set from the onset. Students who performed well in JAMB, WAEC, NECO or NABTEB will be admitted purely on merit, without fear or favour,” he said.

The VC cautioned parents and guardians against patronising admission agents, saying, “We want to make it clear to members of the public that the university has no agent for admissions or payments of any kind. Our website is open to everyone to access accurate information.”

He advised interested admission seekers to rely only on verified information provided on the institution’s official website, www.futes.edu.ng, or to contact the office of the Registrar for guidance.

According to the registrar, the programmes accredited by NUC for the Faculty of Engineering and Technology included Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering.

He listed those for the Faculty of Science as Biochemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Forensic Science, Geology, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Statistics, Animal and Environmental Biology, Biotechnology, Science Laboratory Technology, and Environmental Management and Toxicology.

Dada stated that the accredited programmes for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include Architecture, Building Technology, Estate Management and Valuation, Environmental Management, Industrial Design, Quantity Surveying, Surveying and Geoinformatics, and Urban and Regional Planning.

He listed those for the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology as Software Engineering, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Information Communication and Technology.