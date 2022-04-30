NUC approves 19 programmes for Federal University, Dutse

The National Universities Commission has approved Medicine and Surgery and 18 other academic programmes at the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State.

This was contained in a statement by the university’s spokesman, Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, on Saturday in Dutse.

He said the approval was contained in a letter dated April 14, 2022, addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, and signed by the Executive Secretary of the commission, through the commission’s Director of Accreditation.

Yahaya-Bello said the approval was sequel to the commission’s inspection and validation of manpower resources and facilities available for training of highly skilled graduates in the respective disciplines.

“FUD has received full accreditation from the NUC for Medicine and Surgery, and 18 other academic programmes in the College of Medicine and five faculties of the university,” he said.

He listed the accredited programmes as Medicine and Surgery, Anatomy Physiology, Agriculture, Accounting, Actuarial Science, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Taxation.

Others are Linguistics (Arabic), Linguistics (English), Biochemistry, Biology, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Economics, Information Technology and Software Engineering.

The statement quoted Sabo as saying that the university would not rest on its oars in maintaining the standards and quality of its programs.

“The accreditation of the medical programmes is no small achievement for the university. It is a wakeup call for staff and students to double their effort in ensuring that the MBBS programme of the university is among the best in the country,” the VC was quoted as saying in the statement.

The VC also commended the university’s Academic Planning Directorate for working round the clock to make the accreditation exercise a success.