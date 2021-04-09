Two accreditation panels from the National Universities Commission on Friday began accreditation of courses at Plateau State University, Bokkos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two panels were expected to examine three of the university’s programmes, some of which had interim or no accreditations.

John Agam, PLASU’s Public Relations Officer, said that courses to be accredited were Biochemistry, Geography and Mass Communications.

“Already, two of the panels namely Biochemistry and Geography being chaired by Prof. Femi Agboola, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and Prof. Philip Phil-eze, of University of Nigeria Nsuka, are in Plateau State University Bokkos to re-examine the programmes,” Agam stated.

According to him, each of the two panels has four members, which include a representative of the NUC.

He explained that two out of the three programmes were granted interim accreditation during the last accreditation visit in 2018.

“We are hopeful that after this exercise, the three courses/ programmes will be accorded full accreditation toward improving our standard of education,” he added.