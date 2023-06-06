NUBIFIE Picketing: Polaris Bank restates commitment to staff welfare

Polaris Bank has clarified that she did not violate any law in a recent disengagement of some staff which it said was done in line with the terms of the contract guiding their engagements

The bank was reacting to a report of the picketing of its headquarters by NUBIFIE on Tuesday by a section of the media.

The bank disclosed that it has engaged and will continue to engage the union to resolve any lingering labour matters.

The bank emphasized that a cordial relationship has existed between her and the union over the years and believes that concerns raised by either party can be effectively addressed through dialogue.

Polaris Bank remains committed to fostering a harmonious working relationship and ensuring the well-being of its employees.