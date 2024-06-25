NTC storms LP national secretariat in Abuja, demands Abure’s resignation

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee, on Tuesday, reportedly stormed the headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja.

It was learnt that the acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure on the grounds that his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

Speaking on the development, Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar, and Secretary, Nnawuihe Secretary, said: “In the coming days, the National Transition Committee through the work of its various sub-committees will unveil the roadmap for a first of its kind in transparent, credible, and inclusive National Convention of any political party before now.”