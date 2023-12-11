NTA loses one of its foremost newscasters

One of the finest broadcasters with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA Network News, Aisha Bello is dead.
The broadcaster who later became Aisha Katung and then Aisha Bello-Mustapha was reported to have passed on.
It is not clear what may have led to the death of the fine newscaster.
Aisha had been with the NTA for a long time as she rose to become one of the forces to be reckoned with in NTA before she started presenting ‘News Extra’ on NTA.
According to information available, a funeral prayer would be held in her honour at the Central Mosque, in Abuja by 1pm, today Monday, the 11th December 2023.