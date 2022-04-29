Nsukka group protests Representative Asadu’s fifth term bid

A group under the aegis of United Nsukka/Igboeze-South Rescue Movement on Friday carried out a peaceful protest in Nsukka against the fifth term bid of Dr. Pat Asadu for the House of Representatives.

Asadu had represented Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for 16 years.

The protesters, numbering more than 3,000, wore different branded T-shirts with the inscriptions: We say No to Nsukka/Igboeze-South, Asadu 5th term bid in House of Representatives; and We say no to 5th term bid.

Some of them also bore placards rejecting the permanent representation of the constituency by one person.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the three coordinators of the group said the protest had become necessary as Asadu, from Igboeze-South, had been in House of Reps since 2007.

Chief Festus Onogwu, former Chairman of Nsukka Amalgamated Market Traders Association, said the protest was to recover the House of Reps position from Asadu.

According to him, the Rep has hijacked it (the position) for 16 years and has bought form to contest again in 2023.

Onogwu said: “Asadu is supposed to know that the position is for two Local Government Areas, which if somebody from Igboeze-South goes for eight years another person from Nsukka will go for eight years.

“But unfortunately, Asadu has hijacked the position for 16 years because he has the money.

“What we are saying is that Asadu should allow somebody from Nsukka to contest in 2023.”

Onogwu, who described Asadu as a friend, commended members of the group for being peaceful during the protest, expressing optimism that the movement would rescue the constituency.

Speaking, Roy Ekwueme, President-General of Nsukka Youth General Assembly, said that it was not fair that after seizing the position for 16 years, Asadu had bought form for a fifth term bid.

“The movement says no to injustice and Asadu’s continuous monopoly of the House of Reps seat of the constituency,” he said.

Ekwueme urged the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State to ensure that Asadu did not scale through during party primary election.

The youth leader threatened that if Asadu was allowed to emerge as the PDP candidate, the people from the constituency would be forced to vote for another political party in 2023 to scuttle his ambition.

“PDP should compel Asadu to step down to allow somebody from Nsukka to contest in 2023 else, constituents will be forced to vote for another political party in House of Reps election,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Emmanuel Ugwuja, former Chief Security Officer of Nsukka LGA, said in the interest of peace and unity in the constituency, Asadu should step down as he had spent 16 years in House of Reps.

Ugwuja urged Asadu to contest for the office of the president of the country since he had the money and the connections, having been in National Assembly for 16 years.

However, when contacted, Asadu said that it was his constitutional right to contest for a fifth term and even more.

He said the protest would not deter him from contesting in 2023 to represent the good people of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South.

He said: “It is my constitutional rights to contest for as many times as possible.

“If the group wants to stop me, they should use their votes during party primary or 2023 general elections to vote me out.

“I am not disturbed or distracted by any protest against me as I am busy working hard to get party delegates that will vote for me during the primary election.”

—