NSSF unveils N6m COVID-19 photography contest for youths

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, a non-governmental organisation, unveiled a N6 million special COVID-19 contest, tagged: “WeNaija Photography Contest,” to empower youths across the country.

Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman of NSSF, at a news conference in Lagos said the contest was launched to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to empower the youths.I

Folawiyo said the contest seeks to tell stories through photography, how Nigerians had been adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the competition was open to every creative Nigerians who wished to express creativity through photography using any digital device.

He said: “The campaign, titled: ‘Visions of Nigeria,’ will provide an opportunity for youths across the country to communicate visually the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people, organisations and the country at large and on how Nigerians are coping.

“The coronavirus has transformed the world, irrevocably.

“The disruption to work, the slowdown of economies and the impact on human existence are unprecedented and it has affected nearly all aspects of life.

“For young people, the COVID-19 has impacted and still impacting, education, employment, mental health and disposable income.

“So, in implementing COVID-19 response and recovery measures, we, at NSSF, have put on youth and intergenerational lens.

“We must involve the youths in building societal resilience as a first step to help build back better for all generations.

“The WeNaija Photography Campaign is our inaugural initiative in this space.”

Folawiyo noted that the future would not be business as usual, adding that everyone must be positioned to thrive in the new world – the world that COVID-19 would build.

Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, General Manager, NSSF, said that prizes up for grabs in the inaugural competition include a cash prize of up to N6 million and paid internships in some of the most prestigious corporate organisations.

Chinye-Nwoko added other gains of the contest as personalised mentorship session as well as a percentage from the proceeds of the auction sales of the best photo entries.

She said: “‘Visions of Nigeria’ will paint a picture of hope for a new and safer world post-pandemic.

“The photos will be positive and messaging will be clear and concise.

“Like all photography competitions, NSSF’s ‘Visions of Nigeria’ seeks to precipitate and renew interest in photography, as a means of expression

“The platform will equally give visual artists the exposure they need to progress in their career as their submissions in the competition will be massively shared both online and offline.”

Chinye-Nwoko said that they were targeting 10,000 entries across Nigeria, adding that the competition would run for four weeks.

She said: “Voting lines for the 100 semi-finalists opens on December 13.

“All submissions, voting and the entire competition closes by 11:59pm on December 25.

“The 100 semi-finalists get to win cash prizes of N50,000 each and have their works showcased at the premium auction that will hold in January 2022.”

Chinye-Nwoko pointed out that funds raised from the auction would be channeled into upskilling of at least 500 young Nigerians in life-changing vocations for the betterment of our society.

She said that award-winning judges would be on hand to select the top five finalists with the most unique creative designs