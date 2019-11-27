Former Nigeria international, Victor Obinna Nsofor, is on the verge of signing for a club in Italy’s fourth division.

The ex-Super Eagles star has been training with USD 1913 Seregno in Serie D, and the club are hoping to bring the 32-year-old on board after he failed with recent trials at Potenza and Vedeggio.

Nsofor is a free agent and last played competitive football for South African side Cape Town City, from where he was released in February 2018 having failed to make an impact.

He most notably turned out for Chievo and Inter Milan in Serie A, and played for Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations finals and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He won 48 caps for the Super Eagles over nine years and scored 12 goals.

Nsofor also had spells in England, Spain, Germany and Russia.