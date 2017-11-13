Nsofor dreams of Eagles return 

Cape Town City forward, Victor Obinna Nsofor, said he is not giving up hope of a return to the Nigeria national team ahead of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles qualified for the global showpiece from the “group of death” to oust African Champions Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

Obinna, 30, earned 46 caps for his country, scoring 11 goals since making his senior international debut in 2006 and feels a strong season with the Citizens could see him return to the fold.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea,” he said.

“But on a personal front, I think I’ve done everything I could do for my country. Obviously, yes, it depends on my performances as well, and if I get an opportunity from now until the end of the season to go back and play for my country, it’s a plus.

“But my priority is totally focused on Cape Town City, to be able to achieve the objectives the team has set for itself.”

With one goal in six games, the former Internazionale striker has found the standard of the South African Premiership to be quite competitive and with that, he believes it will easily attract the attention of national team selectors – should he regain his scoring form.

“The league here is not bad,” he said.

“We have two or three players from the league here that are currently playing with the national team. And hopefully, if I get a chance [with Nigeria], it’ll be a big plus for me.”