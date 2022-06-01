NSML signs construction supervision agreement with EA Temile for new LPG vessel

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) and EA Temile & Sons Development Company Limited on 25th May 2022 signed an agreement for supervision of the construction of a new-build 23,000 cubic metre LPG vessel at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea.

The new-build LPG vessel is a sister vessel to the LPG Alfred Temile. NSML will be responsible for supervising the vessel’s construction at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in Korea. NSML is the subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) which offers integrated maritime services, including maritime projects management, maritime training, crew management and administration, fleet management, terminal management services and consultancy services.

The agreement was signed by NSML’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abdulkadir Ahmed, and EA Temile’s Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Temile. Present at the signing ceremony was the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, the Ambassador of Nigeria to South Korea, H.E. Ali Magashi; the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, who joined virtually, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila; NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olalekan Ogunleye, among other guests.

Speaking at the milestone event, NSML’s MD, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said supervising the construction of the new-build LPG vessel was in line with NSML’s vision of being “an international maritime services company supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry” which fully aligns with NLNG’s vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria”.

In his remarks, EA Temile’s Chief Executive, Alfred Temile, said its first LPG vessel, LPG Alfred Temile, is chartered to NLNG for its domestic LPG scheme. He said his company was looking forward to taking delivery of the new carrier in July 2023.