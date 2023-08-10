NSML launches clean water initiative to tackle plastic pollution

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has launched its Clean Water Initiative, a programme to raise awareness of the dangers of plastic pollution and to advocate for action to address the issue.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, highlighted the urgency of the plastic crisis and its detrimental effects on economic activities, human health, and the environment.

“Our Waterways, and by extension the world’s oceans, are in the depths of a plastic crisis. Plastics and marine pollution have found their way into every marine ecosystem, impacting economic activities and the health of our people and the environment.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our oceans. The NSML Clean Water Initiative is our way of contributing to the global effort to tackle plastic pollution. We urge everyone to join us in this important work,” Mr Ahmed said.

Also speaking on the initiative, Nigeria LNG Limited’s (NLNG’s) General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said that the clean water initiative was a universal cause, given the importance of water to human existence.

The launch of the Clean Water Initiative comes at a time when the world is facing a growing plastic pollution crisis. According to the United Nations, over 8 million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans every year, and scientists warn that by 2050, there will be more plastic (by weight) than fish in the sea.

The NSML Clean Water Initiative is a call to action for all stakeholders to address this urgent problem. It adopts a “TRIPLE A” Awareness, Advocacy, and Action strategy. It seeks to raise public awareness, educate stakeholders, and drive policy changes and solutions at the sub-national and national levels. The initiative will focus on clean-up efforts, improving waste management, and promoting recycling practices to reduce the inflow of plastics and waste into our rivers and waterways.

The launch of the Clean Water Initiative was attended by stakeholders in the industry.

The NSML Clean Water Initiative is a significant step forward in the fight against plastic pollution.

NSML is a subsidiary of NLNG. The private limited liability company provides shipping and maritime services which include training, manning, fleet management and consultancy services.