NSITF pledges to safeguard workers against unhealthy work practices

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund has pledged its commitment to engineer an environment where workers are safeguarded against unhealthy work practices.

The insurance trust fund also said it is committed to ensuring that businesses strive unhindered while economic prosperity is sustained.

It said this would be achieved through a strong framework of social security and industry driven commerce.

The Executive Director Operations, NSITF, Hon. Mojisola Ali-Macaulay, who made the pledge, however, urged the members of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association to continue with their dedication to ethical business practices, product quality, and innovation.

Also Read:

Ali-MAcaulay spoke at the 25th anniversary celebration of ASPAMDA in Lagos, where she congratulated the association on its achievements an services to the economic growth of the country, stressing that the fund and the association share a common goal.

Represented at the event by Chika Onyewuchi, the NSITF General Manager, Informal Economy, she said: “As an institution dedicated to social security and welfare of Nigerian workers and their families, the Fund is committed to providing financial protection against workplace-related risks, ensuring that employees receive adequate compensation in cases of injury, disability, or loss of life arising from occupational hazards.

“Just as ASPAMDA ensures the availability of quality spare parts to keep machinery and vehicles functioning efficiently, the NSITF ensures that workers remain protected, empowered, and secured in their workplaces.

“Our shared vision is clear, a Nigeria where businesses thrive, workers are safeguarded, and economic prosperity is sustained through a strong framework of social security and industry driven commerce.

“As we mark this historic occasion, l urge ASPAMDA members to continue with their dedication to ethical business practices, product quality, and innovation.

“At NSITF, we are committed to supporting businesses like yours by advocating for safe work environments and ensuring that social insurance policies align with the evolving needs of Nigerian industries.”

Post Views: 4