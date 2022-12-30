NSIB releases seven final reports on aviation accidents

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau on Thursday in Abuja released seven final reports on accident occurrences in the aviation sector to the public.

Its Director-General, Akin Olateru, released the reports to the public when he briefed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Olateru said the reports were essential to the fulfillment of the bureau’s mandate of investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents.

According to him, the aim of releasing the reports was to enhance safety, through safety recommendations issued, thereby assuring safe skies in Nigeria and globally.

He said: “We remain committed, through improving our processes, human capacity and equipment, to fulfill our mandate effectively, purposefully and professionally.

“Today, we are releasing seven serious incident final reports.

“Included in the reports are 20 safety recommendations, which were addressed to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

“Also addressed to the affected airlines, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria among others.”

According to Olateru, the newly released reports make a total of 82 aircraft accident reports released by NSIB since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 63 reports released by the current administration from 2017 till date.

He said seven reports and 30 safety recommendations had been released so far in 2022 alone.

The NSIB boss further said that the bureau had also released a total of 272 safety recommendations since inception with 191 of the recommendations released by this administration.

Olateru said: “The reports to be released today include serious incident involving Bristow Helicopters Nigeria LTD, Embraer 135 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BSN, which occurred at Port Harcourt Military Airport (NAF BASE), Port Harcourt on March 9, 2020 “

The serious incident involving ATR-72 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BPG owned and operated by Overland Airways limited, which occurred at Ilorin International Airport, Nigeria on November 29, 2014.

“The serious incident involving Boeing 737-300 Aircraft belonging to Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration Marks 5N-BUO , which occurred at FL310 enroute Enugu from Lagos on December 14, 2018.”

Olateru added that the serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125-800B Aircraft , with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt, Nigeria on July 16, 2020.

He said: “The serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125-800B aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation limited, which occurred at Osubi airstrip, Warri, Nigeria on September 10, 2020.

“The serious incident involving a Dornier 328-100 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DOX, operated by Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP (DANA) Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt military Airport on January 23, 2019.

“The serious incident involving Airbus 330-243 aircraft operated by middle East Airlines with nationality and registration marks OD-MEA.”

Another, he said, was a parked Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines with nationality and registration marks TC-LJC , which occurred at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on July, 29, 2020.

Olateru stated that the details of the reports, which include the factual information, findings, analysis, conclusions and safety recommendations on the investigations were available for download on the organization’s website.

He added: “I would like to appreciate the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for his unrelenting support for the Bureau’s activities.

“I would also like to appreciate the NSIB team for their dedication, diligence and hard work that allows the Bureau to fulfill its mandate always.”