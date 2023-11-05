NSIB begins investigation into aircraft accident involving Tinubu’s Minister

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau says it has commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-AMM, belonging to Flint Aero.

James Odaudu, Director of NSIB Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Odaudu said the accident occurred at about 8:21pm on Friday, with 10 passengers and three crew members onboard, was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

Among those on board was one of President Bola Tinubu’s close aides and Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

According to the statement by the NSIB: “The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport, crashed short of the runway.

“There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The bureau will appreciate that the general public and press should respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released.”

Odaudu added that the Bureau would release the preliminary report as soon as possible.