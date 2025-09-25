NSIB adduces reasons for Abuja-Kaduna train crash

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has revealed the reasons for the latest crash of the train service between Abuja and Kaduna.

This was contained in the report of the investigation of the NSIB into the recent Abuja-Kaduna train derailment at Asham Station.

It said the investigation revealed that poor maintenance and a faulty track switch were key factors behind the incident.

According to the preliminary findings, several sleepers at the station that had been damaged in a previous incident were only patched instead of being properly repaired.

Investigators also found that the automatic switch mechanism at the station’s crossing point was unserviceable at the time of the derailment, which is the second to occur at the same station within 13 months.

As a result, the switch had to be manually operated and secured using a point clip, which was later discovered to be broken.

Also Read:

This compromised the integrity of the track alignment, leading to the derailment.

The report also noted that personnel of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had received only initial training with no formal refresher courses, raising further concerns about safety standards and preparedness.

Operational and maintenance tools, including spare parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), were reported to be largely inaccessible at the time of the incident.

To prevent future occurrences, the NSIB issued several safety recommendations.

These include replacing all compromised sleepers, installing OEM-standard point switches along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, and restoring all defective monitoring equipment.

The bureau also emphasised the need for regular refresher training for NRC personnel to reduce the risk of future accidents.

It, however, said the findings remain preliminary and subject to further analysis.

The Bureau further recommended that the NRC restores all defective equipment such as communication equipment, Closed-Circuit Television cameras, clocks, and other critical instruments to Original Equipment Manufacturer standards as they are vital for effective monitoring, safety, and operational efficiency.

The NSIB outlined the next steps in its ongoing investigation into the Asham Station train derailment.

The bureau plans to conduct a technical inspection of the turnout and switch mechanism at Asham Station, as well as a thorough examination of the track alignment and overall infrastructure condition.

Additionally, the investigation will include detailed inspections of the locomotives and derailed coaches, focusing on critical components such as brakes, wheels, and bogies.

Investigators will also review statements from crew members, including the driver, assistant driver, conductors, and guards.

Operational data such as speed logs, signal records, and communication transcripts will be analysed to gain further insight into the events leading up to the derailment.

Passenger and eyewitness accounts will be collected and examined to complement technical findings.

Finally, the bureau will conduct further analysis of the broken point clip, a component believed to have played a role in the incident.

A final report is expected to provide more comprehensive conclusions and additional safety recommendations.

While 21 passengers sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on August 26, 2025, there were no fatalities among the 618 people on board the train.