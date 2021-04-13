Supporters, officials and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk on Tuesday at the boxing event of the National Sports Festival in Edo State after a decision went against one of their pugilists.

A fight between Lagos boxer, Shittu Afolabi, and Ogun boxer, Kasali Abayomi, in the 52kg category ended in 3-2 split decision in favour of the Lagos boxer.

This, however, did not go down well with Team Ogun which mobilised officials, supporters and their boxers and descended on the referees and other officials, throwing chairs, tables and other dangerous weapons even in the presence of the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports seated as one of the special guests.

As of the time of this report, normalcy is yet to return at the venue of the festival in the Oba Okenzua Cultural Centre in Benin.

Meanwhile, security operatives have arrived the scene.