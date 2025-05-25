NSF: Team Ogun defeat Golden Eaglets, qualify for football final

Team Ogun on Sunday defeated the Golden Eaglets 2-1 to qualify for the final of the football event at the ongoing National Sports Festival .

The Golden Eaglets are participating in the sports festival under the Invited Junior Athletes initiative of the National Sports Commission.

In the thrilling semi final match played at the stadium of Remo Stars football club, Ikenne, Team Ogun displayed resilience to overcome the Golden Eaglets.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ogun team lost its first match to Ebonyi 1-0 , defeated Team FCT 3-1 and Team Borno 4-1, during the preliminary stages.

In the quarter final, Team Ogun defeated Team Delta 2-1.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, coach of the victorious team, Akeem Daranijo, expressed satisfaction with his boys’ performance.

Daranijo said that the team had the potential to win the gold at the end of the day.

NAN reports that Team Ogun would play Team Kwara in the final football event, holding at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta on Tuesday

Team Kwara had earlier defeated Team Kaduna with a slim 1-0 in the first semi final.

