NSF: Team Cross River’s Okon wins 400m gold, breaks festival record

Patience Okon of Team Cross River on Monday won the Women’s 400m gold at the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged: “Gateway Games.”

Okon, who finished with a time of 51.64 seconds, setting a new festival record, has retained her crown she won in Delta State in 2022.

Speaking after her victory, Okon said: “This win is a result of hard work, determination, and consistency.

“I’m excited about winning the gold and also setting a festival record and a season best.

“I’ve really work so hard at it.

“I still have a lot to offer.

“I’ve stayed committed to giving my best, and I will continue to do so as long as I’m on the track.”

NAN reports that Okon also broke the 51.70 seconds set by Imaobong Nse Uko of Akwa Ibom State in the 2020 Sports Festival in Edo State.

Also Read:

Her closest rival was Happy Rasheed of Team Rivers who clocked 53.95 seconds to settle for silver.

Miracle Uwem Donald of Lagos State finished 54.20 seconds to settle for bronze.

Post Views: 1