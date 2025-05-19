NSF: FCT humbles Borno in opening match

The Federal Capital Territory male football team on Monday sent a message to other contenders at the Ikenne centre by walloping the Borno male football team 4-1.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the game was played at the training pitch of Remo Stars in Ikenne at the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun.

The Abuja team’s forward, Paul Joseph, scored a hat-trick, putting the game beyond the Borno boys.

On resumption of the second half, the Borno boys scored a goal, however, Titus Waziri scored a goal in the 75th minute to seal the victory for the capital city boys.

Speaking with newsmen after the match , Assistant Coach of the FCT, Coach Mary Benny, told journalists that the result has put the team in a good position.

“We emphasised the importance of starting on a good note and the players stuck to the game plans.

“We should have won with a greater margin, but being the first game, we will go back and work on our lapses before the next game on Tuesday,” she said.

Achu Gabriel, captain of the team, commended his teammates for the performance, saying that the team will remain focused to take back the trophy they last won in 2018.

The FCT will take on Osun in their 2nd group match on Tuesday by 8am at the same venue.

In other results at the Ikenne centre, Kano 2-1 Kwara, and Ebony 2-1 Ogun. Lagos walked over Ondo, who did not show up for the match.

Consequently, Lagos was awarded three points and three goals.

